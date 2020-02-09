Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BKCC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 372,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

