Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
BKCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
BKCC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 372,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
