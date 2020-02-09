Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $363.30 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $6.64 billion and $4.01 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, OKEx, Altcoin Trader and SouthXchange. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,265,777 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, MBAex, Bitkub, Binance, Cobinhood, FCoin, Bitrue, BigONE, Bithumb, CoinEx, OKEx, Bitbns, CoinZest, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bittrex, Kraken, Hotbit, Indodax, Poloniex, Huobi, Upbit, Korbit, Coinsquare, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Bibox, OTCBTC, Kucoin, IDAX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, DragonEX, YoBit, SouthXchange and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.