Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046588 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00212598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

