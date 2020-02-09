Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.34 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $171.69 million and approximately $44.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00009135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004291 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, YoBit, Crex24, Gate.io, Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, Exrates, BigONE, Binance, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.