BitBall (BTB) One Day Volume Hits $71,263.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 60% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 77.1% against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $462,762.00 and approximately $71,263.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046756 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,190.60 or 1.00578337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000635 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

