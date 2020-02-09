BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.