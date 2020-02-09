Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.66 and last traded at $51.25, 1,096,332 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,031,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

