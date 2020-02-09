BidiPass (BDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.92 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2.92 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.05830163 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00128875 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,128,883 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

