BidaskClub Upgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.18.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,287. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.