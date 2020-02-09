BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Sell

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 65.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $4,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

