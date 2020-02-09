BidaskClub Lowers Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

