BidaskClub Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Buy

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

KLA stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $664,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in KLA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in KLA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

