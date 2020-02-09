BidaskClub Downgrades First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Strong Sell

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $572.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

