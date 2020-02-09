Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $10.30. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

