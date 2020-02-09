Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CareTech (LON:CTH)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

CTH opened at GBX 490 ($6.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.09. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 322 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of $547.44 million and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 1.79%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

