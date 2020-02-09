Benz Reaches Market Cap of $355.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Benz has a market cap of $355.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

