Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 4,032 ($53.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,920.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,365.07. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

