Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Down 17.6%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 1,297,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 456,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

BLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split on Monday, February 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 7th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.67% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

