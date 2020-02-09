Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.549-17.722 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.Becton Dickinson and also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.91. 3,712,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

