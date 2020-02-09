Bean Cash (BITB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,462,969,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

