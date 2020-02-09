BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.153-18.512 billion.BCE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

BCE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 630,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

