BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $24.2-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.44 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.70 EPS.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

