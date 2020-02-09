Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.15 ($87.38).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMW shares. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €1.64 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.69 ($75.22). 2,438,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

