BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

