Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 782.08 ($10.29).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.65. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

