Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of BZUN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Baozun has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Baozun by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

