Ball (NYSE:BLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

BLL traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 2,664,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,357. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

