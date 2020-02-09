Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter.

AVNW opened at $14.00 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

