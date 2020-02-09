Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 284,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

