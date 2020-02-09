AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.62-10.02 for the period. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.62-10.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.17. 471,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.32. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

