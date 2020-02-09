Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at $64,406,494.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

