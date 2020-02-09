Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429,383 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.21% of Autodesk worth $489,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,466,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.01. 1,410,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

