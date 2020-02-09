AudioCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded 57% higher against the dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $291,713.00 and $1.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047313 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00062829 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00086233 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,979.17 or 1.00614009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

