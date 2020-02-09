Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

