Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 535,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $783.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

