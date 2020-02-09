Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 578,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,973. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

