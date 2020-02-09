Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW opened at $34.80 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $164,710. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.