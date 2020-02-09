Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.225-6.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.29-1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.