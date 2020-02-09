Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.16-1.20 for the period.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

