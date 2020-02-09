ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, 1,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

