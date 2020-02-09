Argus (ARGUS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Argus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argus has a total market capitalization of $812.00 and $2.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argus has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00079022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,172.06 or 1.00872087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

