Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.57). Aravive posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAV. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $9,556,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 84,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

