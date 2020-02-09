Aragon Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00008120 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Aragon has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $66,910.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,223,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

