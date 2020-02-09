Aptiv’s (APTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.