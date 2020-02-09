Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), 151,624 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Laura Carstensen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

About Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

