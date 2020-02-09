Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 5.2%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $53.95, 539,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 346,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.