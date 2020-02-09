Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 6,093,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

