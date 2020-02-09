Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.71. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,240,533 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AGTC. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

