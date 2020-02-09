Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.83. Antero Resources shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 7,688,637 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 184,791 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

