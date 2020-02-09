Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $564.62

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.62 and traded as high as $680.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $617.00, with a volume of 38,530 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 565.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.65 million and a P/E ratio of -106.38.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

